Arteta Arsenal Manager Confirms Partey Sustained Injury

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey was replaced in Arsenal’s home defeat to Aston Villa due to thigh injury.

The Ghana international was replaced at half time by Dani Ceballos as the Gunners lost 3-0 at the Emirates.

And speaking after the game, Arteta reveals the former Atletico Madrid star will undergo a scan to ascertain the extent of the injury.



“We don’t know [the extent] of it,” our manager said.

“We have to scan him tomorrow or the day after and see what he felt straight away. Let’s wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is.



“I don’t know [if he will go away with Ghana now]. As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him. Then we will decide what to do with him.”

