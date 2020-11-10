Bundesliga Int’l, NENT Agree Deal To Show German Football In Poland

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic region’s leading streaming company, has secured the exclusive rights to show German Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 football in Poland after a four-year deal that runs until the 2024-25 season was agreed with Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga.

The company’s Viaplay streaming service will launch in Poland in August 2021, in time for the start of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. As part of NENT Group’s vision to become the European streaming champion, Bundesliga instantly becomes one of the highlights of its broad sports offering.

The Bundesliga is one of the most popular sports leagues in Poland, and has a long history of Polish players, including reigning UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and FC Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. Alongside Lewandowksi, Łukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Krzysztof Piątek (Hertha Berlin), Bartosz Białek (VfL…