Davido, Tuface, Burna Boy 46 Others Sued Over #EndSARS Protests

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal complaint before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja against legendary Super Eagles forward Nwankwo Kanu, music stars Tuface, Burna Boy, Davido and 46 other persons for their alleged roles in the #EndSARS protests that took place last month.

Okeke alleged that during the riot, his properties were destroyed and Kanu together with the other defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

Other defendants also included aside from Kanu, Davido, Tuface and Burna Boy are Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma.

Also sued are Peter and Paul Okoye, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, Yemi Alade, Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-a former Director-General,…