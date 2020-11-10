Etebo, Okoye In Benin As Rohr Expects More Players In Camp

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr hopes to have more players in camp on Tuesday with Oghenekaro Etebo and Maduka Okoye the early arrivals, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye arrived Benin on Monday, while Etebo joined him in on Tueday with more players expected in camp on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash.

More team officials are also scheduled to arrive Benin City from Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.



Rohr is however expected to have the full compliment of 24 invited players in camp on Wednesday.

Nantes of France winger Moses Simon and Midtylland’s Frank Onyeka have already pulled out of the games due to injuries and the duo have already been replaced by Paul Onuachu and Shehu Abdullahi.

Friday’s game at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will kick-off at 5pm Nigerian time.

