Ezenwa Visits Super Eagles Camp, Wishes Team Luck Against Sierra Leone

Ikechukwu Ezenwa has attempted to raise the spirits of the Super Eagles ahead of Friday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles will look to maintain their unbeaten streak in Group L when they take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Ezenwa, who was not named in the squad for the game as a result of his inactivity at club level visited the team’s Etherno Hotel base on Tuesday to demonstrate his support for the team.



“I’m still part of the team, so I’m here to support my teammates ahead of the game against Sierra Leone,” the Heartland goalkeeper told Completesports.com.

“It’s an important game for us. We hope to beat them on Friday and in the second leg next week in Freetown.”

Ezenwa was part of Super Eagles’ squad that came third…