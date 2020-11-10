Musa, Aribo, Iwobi, Osigwe, Others Storm Eagles’ Hotel

Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Alex Iwobi have arrived Benin City for Friday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone, Completesports.com reports.

Also in Benin are Tyronne Ebuehi, Jamilu Collins, Joe Aribo and Sebastian Osigwe.

All seven players have checked into the Eagles’ Etherno Hotel in Benin and were cheered on by fans at the hotel.

Aside from the players, goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu, the team doctor and physiotherapist have also arrived the Edo State capital.



Ethernol Hotel, Benin City

Thirteen players are now in the Eagles’ hotel as at 3:30pm on Tuesday.

The players are Musa, Troost-Ekong, Iwobi, Ola Aina, Aribo; Balogun, Osigwe and Kevin Akpoguma.

Others are Zaidu Sanusi, Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Maduka Okoye and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Meanwhile, Ezenwa, who was not named in the squad for the game but included in the standby list, said he is in the…