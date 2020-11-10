Musa Eager To Defy Clubless Status, Shine For Super Eagles

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has assured that his current clubless status will not prevent him from turning out greatly for the national team in the upcoming two-legged 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Sierra Leone, Completesports.com reports.

Musa is ambitious to lead the Eagles to bag two victories against the Leone Stars – in Benin City on Friday, November 13 and in Freetown next week Tuesday.

Speaking when he visited the Flying Eagles during their training session at the Goal Project pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Monday, Musa said the two games are very important for the Super Eagles qualification

“It is true we don’t know much of the Sierra Leone national team, but we have resolved to play our best game to beat them at our home and away. Two victories over them will give us the ticket to AFCON, so we won’t joke with the games,” said Musa who is expected…