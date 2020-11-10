Oshoala Unveils 8-Aside Football4girls Tourney

The 2020 edition of the Asisat Oshoala 8-aside football tourney will get underway in December.

The football tourney which is expected to hold in Lagos Nigeria will involve 32 teams in Nigeria, who will take part in the 1-week tournament.

The event is in partnership with Emzor, SPAC Nation Foundation, and Hope for the Masses Foundation.

“Yes, we are trying to change the game. First and foremost I want to apologize to my fans. We won’t be having the normal scouting programme due to a lot that happened in 2020. So I and my team have decided to come up with a tournament, more like an aside football game if you are a pro footballer or amateur, register with 12 players and if you win you get a cash prize and a scholarship.”

In the last few years, the Asisat Oshoala Foundation has produced over 10 players for the Nigerian national teams, from the under 17, to the under 20, to the Super Falcons.



Two of the notable…