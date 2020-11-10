Saka Let Arsenal Defence Down Against Villa

Former Manchester City and Netherland star Nigel de Jong has said Bukayo Saka let Arsenal down ‘twice’ during their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa at the Emirates on Sunday night.

When analysing Sunday’s goals from a defensive standpoint, De Jong explained why Saka was at fault on at least two occasions.

“Look how many players were in the box when you compare it to the number of players Villa had in the box [for their first goal],” De Jong told beIN SPORTS.

“What I also said at half-time was that Saka let the defence down twice because he could easily play offside twice and he’s the last man on that defence as well. Unfortunately, he is at the end of that goal [own goal].”

De Jong also added that right-back Hector Bellerin, who was ripped to shreds by Jack Grealish, has lost the rapid pace he…