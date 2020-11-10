Seven Interesting Facts About Sierra Leone National

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will host the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2021 AFCON qualifier in Benin City on Friday.

It is a Group L matchday three encounter between the two West African countries.

And looking forward to the game, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI lists seven interesting facts about the Leone Stars.

– First international match was against Nigeria

Sierra Leone’s first match was at home on 10 August 1949 against Nigeria, which they lost 2–0.

On 22 April 1961, they again hosted Nigeria and just like in 1949 they lost this time a 4–2 scoreline.

– Last appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1996.

The last time Sierra Leone qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1996 hosted in South Africa.

It was their second appearance at the tournament and they were grouped alongside Zambia, Algeria and Burkina Faso.

However, the Leone Stars crashed out in the group stage after finishing third with one win and two defeats.

– Have made only…