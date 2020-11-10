Sierra Leone Captain Bangura Set To Feature Against Eagles After U-Turn

Leone Stars captain Umaru Bangura has confirmed his availability to face Nigeria in Friday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Bangura initially was not named in coach John Keister’s 16-foreign-based.

However, the former Dinamo Minsk defender declared that he is 100% fit to play.



Meanwhile, defender Ishmael Koroma, who plays for newly promoted Swedish Superettan side Vasalund IF will have to make way for the return of his national skipper.

The full Sierra Leone delegation will be in Nigeria latest on Wednesday with SN Polten midfielder George Davies missing the first leg tie.

The Super Eagles top the group L, accruing 6 points from two wins against Lesotho and the Benin Republic.

