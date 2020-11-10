Super Eagles Hold First Training Session Under Floodlights Ahead Sierra Leone Clash

Super Eagles players had their first training session on Tuesday evening at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City ahead of Friday’s clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

16 players took part in the training session which lasted for about one hour.

Head coach of the team Gernot Rohr supervised the session along with assistant coaches Joseph Yobo, Nabil Trabelsi and Jean Luc Royer (fitness coach).

Goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu also drilled the trio of Maduka Okoye, Sebastian Osigwe and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.



Edo State deputy governor Philip Shaibu also took part in the training session.

The players were in boisterous mood as they have a feel of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the first time.

More players are expected in camp on Wednesday

The team will train twice on Wednesday which will be behind…