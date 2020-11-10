Super Eagles To Hold First Training At  5.45pm Today

The Super Eagles will hold their first training session at 5:45pm on Tuesday, in preparation for their Group L 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone, Completesports.com reports.

The training will hold inside the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Also, three more players have arrived Benin for the qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The players are Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis.

So far, Sixteen players have arrived the Eagles’ Etherno Hotel in Benin City for the matchday three encounter.

Among those already in are skipper Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong and Alex Iwobi.

Also in camp are the likes of Kevin Akpoguma, Maduka Okoye, Oghenekaro Etebo, Zaidu Sanusi, Sebastian Osigwe and Tyronne Ebuehi.

Meanwhile, Sierra Leone’s seven foreign-based professionals have joined the home-based players in Freetown for the trip to Nigeria…