Super Eagles Will Make Nigerians Happy Vs Sierra Leone

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa insists the team will go all out for an outright win against Sierra Leone in Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, reports Completesports.com.

The encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City will be played behind closed doors, as the organisers the Nigeria Football Federation implements Confederation of African Football’s guidelines against Covid-19 pandemic.

Musa states that the players will give their all in the encounter to make their fans proud.

“Playing in Benin is great. It’s the home town of my mum. I would have love to see my family members come around and watch this game, but there is nothing we can do about it,”Musa declared in an interview with the Super Eagles media team.

“It is all about the situation of things at the moment, the pandemic here in Nigeria and other parts of the world. There is nothing we can do, we have to play the…