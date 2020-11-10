Uduokhai Explains Reason For Choosing Germany Over Nigeria

Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai has explained the reason behind his decision to pick Germany ahead of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back is in line to make his debut for Germany following his maiden invitation for the games against Czech Republic, Ukraine and Spain this month.

“My father was born in Nigeria, so I could have imagined playing for Nigeria. But I was born in Germany, grew up here and have also played in the German U national teams,” Uduokhai told the club website

” So I’m proud to have this chance in the senior national team now. ”

The 23-year-old is also elated with his invitation to the senior side after previously playing for the youth teams.

”The invitation to the national team makes me proud. My family and friends and everyone at FCA were really happy for me,”Uduokhai added.

