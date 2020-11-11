Barcelona To Sue Paris Saint-Germain Star Neymar For £9m

Laliga giants Barcelona are suing former star Neymar a total of £9million after overpaying the Brazilian during his first two years at the Nou Camp due to a tax miscalculation.

Neymar, who is now at PSG following his £198m transfer in 2017, has been engulfed in legal battles with Barca in the past, claiming previously that the club owed him a total of £38m (€43m) in unpaid bonuses.

The 28-year-old was forced to pay the club £5.9m (€6.7m) after losing the case and now Barca are making another attempt to reclaim some money, with the Spanish giants seeking to address the tax error, as detailed in El Mundo.

Also Read: Sierra Leone Coach Keister Unveils 23-man Squad For Double-Header Vs Nigeria

The report states that after concluding the tax inspection covering the 2015 financial year, Barcelona have discovered that they paid Neymar excessively and are now looking to claim back the difference.

However, the Spanish Tax Agency has notified Barca that if the…