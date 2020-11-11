Benin Fans Lament Shutout From Ogbemudia Stadium For Eagles Vs Leone Stars

Football fans in Benin City are unhappy with the decision of the Confederation of African Football to deny them entry into the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for Friday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, Completesports.com reports.

Fans will not be allowed into the newly refurbished stadium, as the Nigeria Football Federation implements Confederation of African Football’s guidelines against Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a shame we will not get the chance to see the boys in action. Personally, I was looking forward seeing the likes of Leon Balogun, Samuel Chukwueze and my favourite player Victor Osimhen play in Benin,”James Eichie told Completesports.com.

“It’s a tough one for us but I understand CAF’s decision even though most of us here are not happy with it. I just hope we will have the chance to watch the Super Eagles here in our state in future.”

Another fan, Osamudiamen…