Edo Governor Obaseki  Watches  Super Eagles Training 

Edo State Governor Anthony Obaseki watched the Super Eagles training session at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Obaseki was accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu and some top government officials.

The state number one citizen had a brief chat with Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr before the start of the training session.

On Tuesday, Shaibu trained with the Super Eagles as they begin preparations for Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone.

Obaseki is expected to storm the ground again on Friday when the Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

By Adeboye Amosu, in Benin City

