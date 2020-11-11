Excitement In Super Eagles’ Camp As Chukwueze, Ejuke, Onuachu Arrive For Sierra Leone

There was wild excitement at the Super Eagles Eterno Hotel camp on Wednesday morning following the arrival of the trio of Samuel Chukwueze, Chidera Ejuke and Paul Onuachu, Completesports.com reports.

Their arrival increased the number of players in camp to 19.

16 players took part in the team’s first training session under floodlights at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Tuesday night.

The new arrivals will take part in Wednesday’s training session which is billed to start at 5pm.

The quintet of Victor Osimhen, Daniel Akpeyi, Kevin Akpoguma, Semi Ajayi, Shehu Abdullahi and Jamilu Collins are expected in camp later on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, November 13 before flying to Freetown for the return game on Tuesday, November 17 at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

Victory in both encounters will all but guarantee Nigeria a slot…