How Onuachu Can Improve His Scoring Form In Super Eagles

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has advised Paul Onuachu on how to bring his club scoring form to the Super Eagles.

Onuachu, who made his Eagles debut in 2019, has scored just one goal in six appearances.

His only goal for the Eagles, which was scored within the first ten seconds of the game, and the fastest ever scored for Nigeria, was in a 1-0 win against Egypt in a friendly game last year.

But it is a stack difference compared to his form at Belgian side Genk where he has netted 17 goals in 30 appearances.

And speaking on Brila FM, Udeze said Onuachu’s Eagles teammates have a big role to play to improve his goals return in the team.

“Paul Onuachu is a good player, he has the height of Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Agali,” the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup star said.

“He scores with his head and leg but mostly he like to score with his head.

So…