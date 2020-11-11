Leone Stars Arrive Benin For Super Eagles AFCON Qualifier  

Sierra Leone players and their officials arrived Benin City on Wednesday evening ahead of Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

The 42-man delegation flew into the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday afternoon aboard an ASKY Airline flight from Freetown.

They were later lifted by a chartered flight to Benin City.

Also Read: AFCON Qualifiers: Sparta Rotterdam Wish Okoye Good Luck For Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone Game

The Leone Stars’ delegation will stay at the Lushville Hotel.

Sierra Leone are desperate to get their 2021 AFCON qualification campaign back on track after amassing just one point from their opening two games.

John Keister’s side occupy last position in Group L.

Sierra Leone 42-Man Delegation To Nigeria as confirmed by the Media Department of Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA)

Leone Stars Players

1. MOHAMED N. KAMARA

2. UNISA CONTEH

3. ISAAC CAULKER

4. ABU BAKARR…