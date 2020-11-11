Musa: No Hiding Place For Sierra Leone On Friday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa says the team will go all out for a win in Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions started preparations for the encounter on Tuesday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Musa, alongside 15 other players took part in the session under the close supervision of head coach Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles top Group L of the Cameroon 2021 qualifiers with six points after recording victories in their opening two games against the Squirrels of Benin Republic and Crocodiles of Lesotho.



The three-time African champions will look to move a step further to reaching Cameroon 2022 with a win against the Leone Stars.

Musa insists the team is battle ready for the game and the players can’t wait to get on the pitch again.

“As…