Okoye Eager To Make Super Eagles Home Debut

Maduka Okoye is looking forward to making his first appearance on home soil for the Super Eagles, Completesports.com.

The Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper made his Super Eagles debut against five-time world champions Brazil last year.

His last two appearances came in the friendlies against African champions Algeria and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Okoye is among the four goalkeepers battling for the number one spot ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

“It will be good to play my first game in Nigeria,”Okoye told Completesports.com.

“The game against Sierra Leone will be an interesting one and we are all looking forward to a positive outcome on Friday.”

Friday’s encounter will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

By Adeboye Amosu, in Benin City

