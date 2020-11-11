Rohr: Osimhen Ready To Face Sierra Leone

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed that Victor Osimhen is available for the side’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

There were fears Osimhen will not be released by his Serie A club Napoli for the games but Rohr hinted the striker will join his teammates at their Etherno Hotel base on Wednesday.

“Osimhen all things being equal should arrive Lagos on Wednesday morning and we expect him in Benin later in the day,”Rohr told reporters after the team’s training session at the Samuel Ogbemudia, Benin City on Tuesday evening.

“Most of the players have difficulties in getting flights down here because of the travel restrictions . Some of them travelled via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia which was difficult.

”The team Secretary (Dayo Enebi) is really…