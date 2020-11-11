Rohr: Sierra Leone Will Be Difficult To Beat; Okays Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Pitch

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has warned his players not to expect an easy game against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Rohr’s charges will host their fellow West Africans in a matchday three fixture of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The Leone Stars like the Super Eagles have a number of quality players plying their trade outside the shores of the country including captain Umaru Bangura, Kei Kamara and Augustine Williams.

Rohr believes the Leone Stars will be a tough nut to crack and warned that his players must be ready to give their all against them on Friday.

“We are expecting a tough match because our opponent, Sierra Leone have quality players too. It will not be an easy game because they have professional players,”Rohr stated during his interaction with the media after Tuesday…