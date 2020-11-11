Sierra Leone Coach Keister Unveils 23-man Squad For Double-Header Vs Nigeria

Sierra Leone head coach John Keister has named 23 players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Eight home-based players made the list, while the rest are foreign-based professionals.

Captain Umar Bangura, who was initially left of the squad made the list alongside key stars; Kei Kamara, Augustine Williams, Mustapha Bundu and Osman Kakay.

The Leone Stars are expected to travel to Nigeria on Wednesday for the game.

Keister’s side will face the Super Eagles at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Tuesday at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.

The Leone Stars occupy last position in Group L with one point from two games.

GOALKEEPERS

MOHAMED N. KAMARA,

UNISA CONTEH,

ISAAC CAULKER;

DEFENDERS

ABU BAKARR SAMURA,

YEAMI DUNIA,

ALI SESAY,

KEVIN WRIGHT,

OSMAN KAKAY,

UMAR BANGURA,

MUSTAPHA…