Sparta Rotterdam Wish Okoye Good Luck For Nigeria Vs S/Leone Game

Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam have sent good luck message to their Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, as he prepares to feature for the Super Eagles against Sierra Leone.

Okoye is set to make his competitive outing for the Eagles when they host Sierra Leone in Friday’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers in Benin City.

Okoye made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly game against Brazil last year.

Also, he was in goal in the international friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria last month.

And looking forward to the game against Sierra Leone, Sparta Rotterdam wished Okoye well.

“Good luck with the Super Eagles, OkoyeMaduka,” the club wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

A win for the Eagles on Friday will edge them closer to qualification for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

They currently top Group L on six points after two wins while Sierra…