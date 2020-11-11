Super Eagles Players To Undergo Covid-19 Tests Today

Super Eagles players will undergo coronavirus tests on Wednesday morning as they prepare for Friday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone in Benin City, Completesports.com reports.

The coronavirus tests which is scheduled for 10am, is part of the team’s itinerary for Wednesday.

The Eagles will have breakfast at 9am before the coronavirus tests an hour later.

Also Read: Udeze: How Onuachu Can Improve His Scoring Form In Super Eagles

At 10:30am, the team will hold its first training session of the day in the Etherno Hotel and at 12:30pm will be team meeting.

Lunch is schedule for 1pm, the second training sessuon will be at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium at 5pm, the team will have dinner at 8:15pm and at 11pm is bed time.



Samuel Chukwueze

Completesports.com can also report that Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Chidera Ejuke have arrived the Eagles’ Etherno Hotel.

The latest arrivals now bring the number of…