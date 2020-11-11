Super Eagles To Know Covid-19 Test Results Thursday 

Super Eagles players will know their Covid-19 status on Thursday following undergoing tests at the team’s camp on Wednesday morning, reports Completesports.com.

All 19 players in camp and members of the backroom staff(technical and administrative) were tested at the team’s Etherno Hotel.

Also Read: Barcelona To Sue Neymar For £9m

The result will decide the players availability for Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

All the players returned negative results prior to last month’s friendly against African champions the Desert Foxes of Algeria and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Super Eagles will entertain Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Tuesday at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.

By Adeboye Amosu, in Benin City

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights…