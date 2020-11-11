Trending On Complete Sports 11.11.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Premier League: Aston Villa Stun Arsenal At The Emirates

Musa Eager To Defy Clubless Status, Shine For Eagles; Targets Two Wins Vs Sierra Leone

Super Eagles Players To Undergo Covid-19 Tests Today

Musa: No Hiding Place For Sierra Leone On Friday

Etebo, Okoye In Benin As Rohr Expects More Players In Camp

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: West Brom Wish Ajayi Good Luck

Eze Voted Premier League Player Of The Week

Aribo, Balogun Make Scottish Premiership Team Of The Week

Related: Excitement In Super Eagles’ Camp As Chukwueze, Ejuke, Onuachu Arrive For Sierra Leone

Kindly share and invite your friends to subscribe

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…