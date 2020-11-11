Trending On Complete Sports 11.11.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!
Premier League: Aston Villa Stun Arsenal At The Emirates
Musa Eager To Defy Clubless Status, Shine For Eagles; Targets Two Wins Vs Sierra Leone
Super Eagles Players To Undergo Covid-19 Tests Today
Musa: No Hiding Place For Sierra Leone On Friday
Etebo, Okoye In Benin As Rohr Expects More Players In Camp
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: West Brom Wish Ajayi Good Luck
Eze Voted Premier League Player Of The Week
Aribo, Balogun Make Scottish Premiership Team Of The Week
