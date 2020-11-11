We Want To Win 2021 AFCON In Cameroon

William Troost-Ekong hopes to rule the continent with the Super Eagles at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans top Group L of the Cameroon 2021 qualifiers with six points from two games.

They face the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a double-header, first on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, and next week Tuesday at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.



Four points from the two games will be enough for the Super Eagles to book their ticket to the competition

Troost-Ekong, who was part of the team that came third at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt is already thinking of winning a fourth title with the Super Eagles.

“We are hungry. We have been waiting for this game for over year now. We are going to for a win. Everyone is ready,” Troost-Ekong, who plays for Sky Bet Championship club…