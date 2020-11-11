‘We Will Deliver For Fans’ – Aribo Assures Ahead Sierra Leone Clash

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has assured fans they will give them a win when they face Sierra Leone in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo is back in the squad after missing the side’s last two games against Algeria and Tunisa.

The Super Eagles will host Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday with the reverse fixture billed for the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown four days later.



Gernot Rohr’s charges top Group L with six points after recording wins in their first two games against neighbours Benin Republic and Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Aribo insists they are not ready to let go of their advantage in the group and will go all out for a win against the Leone Stars.

”We want to win this game for our fans. It’s so unfortunate that they won’t be in the stadium to support us,” Aribo told Completesports.com.

“Our target is to…