West Brom Wish Ajayi Good Luck For Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone

West Brom have sent goodluck message to Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi and his Baggies teammates who will be on international duty for their countries.

Ajayi is one of the 24 players invited by Gernot Rohr for the 2021 AFCON double header against Sierra Leone.

And commenting on the forthcoming international break, West Brom wrote on their website:”Five Albion stars are set to feature for their nations during the November international break.

“Semi Ajayi, Dara O’Shea, Callum Robinson, Conor Gallagher and Kamil Grosicki have all received call-ups from their countries.

“Ajayi has been included in the Nigeria squad for their two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone. The first encounter is on Friday, November 13 at 4pm, with the second clash scheduled for Tuesday, November 17 at 4pm.

“Nigeria sit top of their qualification group having won both of their opening…