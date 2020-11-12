2021 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Players Test Negative For Covid-19 

Every member of the Super Eagles squad has been given a clean bill of health after they tested negative for coronavirus, Completesports.com reports.

Babafemi Raji, media officer of the Super Eagles disclosed this on Thursday.

The mandatory test on the players was carried out in two batches at the team’s Etherno Hotel, in Benin City on Wednesday morning.

The outcome of the result means every member of the squad can feature in Friday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Also, players of the Leone Stars took the Covid-19 test on Thursday but the results are not yet out.

A win for the Eagles in Friday’s Group L tie against the Leone Stars will edge them closer to qualification for the 2021 AFCON.

The Eagles top the group with six points after two games while Sierra Leone are bottom with one point from the same number of games played.

By Adeboye Amosu, in Benin City

