2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr Targets Six Points Against Sierra Leone

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says his team will look to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions will host the Leone Stars in a matchday three encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday.

The reverse fixture will hold next week Tuesday at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.

The Super Eagles top Group L with six points, having beat neighbours Benin Republic and Crocodiles of Lesotho in their opening two games.

Victory for Rohr’s men in Benin City on Friday and a draw in the second leg will be enough for them to secure a berth in Cameroon 2021.

‘We do not in any way underrate the Sierra Leoneans that we play over two legs within these four days, but we have our focus and objective for the matches,” Rohr…