Flying Eagles Beat NPFL Club Nasarawa United In Friendly Game

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria beat NPFL side Nasarawa United 4-2 in a friendly game at the FIFA Goal Project pitch in Abuja on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The friendly is part of preparations for the Flying Eagles ahead of the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers in Niger Republic.

It is the team’s fourth friendly game after also recording impressive wins in their previous three games.

Chris Nweze scored a brace – one from the spot, with Wisdom Ubani and Azeez Oseni the other scorers for the Flying Eagles.

The Flying Eagles are in Group B of the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers alongside Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The WAFU B Zonal qualifiers was originally billed to take place in Togo but will now hold in Niger.

Following increase in cases of coronavirus in Togo, Niger was picked as the new host with the new date to be made public later.

