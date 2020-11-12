Gusau Gets Kaita’s Warning To Stop Parading Himself As AFN President

A former federal lawmaker, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, has been told to stop parading himself as president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria following his removal as the representative of the North West zone on the executive board of the federation.

“Gusau was duly removed as our representative on the executive board of the AFN at our meeting last month in Kaduna,” says Alhaji Ahmed Ahidjo Isa Kaita, chairman of Katsina State Athletics Association.

“The congress of the North West Athletics Association recalled Gusau for acts inimical to the growth of the sport in the zone in particular and Nigeria in general,’l” Kaita added, revealing that the zone has written to the AFN intimating the national governing body for the sport of developments in the zone.

“We have informed the AFN of the exercise of our constitutional right of recall since we elected him (Gusau) in the first place. The AFN constitution…