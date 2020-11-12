How I Can Surpass Huge Super Eagles Achievement 

Victor Osimhen has explained how he believes he can surpass the achievement of the late Rashidi Yekini in the Super Eagles but admits it wouldn’t easy, Completesports.com reports.

Yekini holds the record for the most number of goals scored in the Super Eagles.

The 1993 African Player of the Year, netted 37 times in 58 appearances after making his debut in 1984.

Osimhen who got his first Super Eagles cap in 2017, has scored four goals in nine appearances.

But the Napoli striker has given reasons why he feels he can surpass the feat of the late Nigerian football legend.

“For me to fill in the shoes of the legend, Rashidi Yekini, it’s kind of heavy for me,” Osimhen said in a virtual press conference9 on Thursday. “But I think I’m on the right path towards this direction.

“If I’m injury free I think I can achieve this feat but it will never be easy and with the confidence the coach has in me the, support from…