Musa: Super Eagles In Perfect Shape For Sierra Leone Clash

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa says the team is in perfect shape ahead of Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, reports Completesports.com.

Gernot Rohr’s men only trained twice since they converged in Benin City for the game on Monday.

The West Africans will observe their final training session behind closed doors at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Thursday night.

The trio of Victor Osimhen, Jamilu Collins and Semi Ajayi had their first training with the team on Wednesday evening, while goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi only linked up with his teammates after the session.



Head coach of the team, Gernot Rohr has also complained about not having enough time to prepare his team for the game.

Musa however insists the players are mentally and physically ready for the game.

“We have trained together twice now and I can…