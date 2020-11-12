Obaseki: Fans Will Enjoy Watching Super Eagles Play In ‘World Class’ Benin Stadium

Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki has said football fans will enjoy watching the Super Eagles play in the world class Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, when they face Sierra Leone on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Obaseki made this known during his visit to the Eagles training session on Wednesday.

The Governor expressed his delight the stadium will host the qualifier while explaining it’s importance in Nigerian sport.

“We are very excited. This is the reason why we took our time to rebuild this stadium after 45 years when it was originally constructed, for us, in Edo and Bendel it’s very synonymous with sport in Nigeria.

“As a government we are re-enacting our past. We want to go back to what we use to be, the sporting state of the country, the state that represent the country in sport and art and culture.

“So we’ve take our time and resources to make sure we build a world class facility and you would agree…