Okoye To Start In Goal Vs Sierra Leone

Sparta Rotterdam of Holland goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will start in goal against Sierra Leone on Friday, reports Completesports.com

The 21-year-old was in goal in Nigeria’s last two games against African champions Algeria and Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Okoye has performed admirably during all the team’s training sesssion and will get the nod ahead of three other goalkeepers; Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Sebastian Osigwe.

“Okoye is the number one choice for now. He has impressed in training and all things being equal will start against Sierra Leone, ” a reliable camp source told Completesports.com.

“Akpeyi’s late arrival has made things difficult for him and there is no way he will get nod ahead of Okoye especially with just one training session.

Okoye made his debut in Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly draw against five-time world champions Brazil.

He has…