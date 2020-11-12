Osimhen Assures Nigerians Of Super Eagles Victory Against Sierra Leone

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has assured Nigerians of victory when the Super Eagles host Sierra Leone on matchday three of the 2021 AFCON qualifier on Friday in Benin, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen arrived the Eagles camp from his base in Italy on Wednesday and joined up in training.

And speaking after training, Osimhen expressed his excitement being back in the squad.

“I’m happy to be back in the squad, I’m really happy and I think the squad is ready to go on Friday,” he said.

“Nigerians should expect nothing but victory but to be realistic the game will never be easy so we have to prepare well which we have been doing and we will give our all for this win.”

Osimhen lamented that fans will not be allowed into the stadium due to Covid-19

“For me it’s disappointing but we understand the Covid-19 situation so it’s important for us that…