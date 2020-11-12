QPR Defender Kakay: Super Eagles Don’t Scare Us

Sierra Leone defender Osman Kakay says the team is not scared of Nigeria and his confident the Leone Stars can get a positive result in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, reports Completesports.com.
John Keister’s side are looking to record their first win in Groul L after picking just one point from their opening two games.
They will come up against the three-time African champions who have some of the best players on the continent.
Kakay is however adamant they can beat the Super Eagles in their territory.
“Nigeria have a lot of good players but we are not afraid of them. We respect them because of their pedigree and the quality of their players,’Kakay told Completesports.com.
“It’s a football game and we are not scared. We have a lot of good players too and a young team as well.
“We know what it takes to play against a top side like Nigeria and we will give our best against…
Source: Complete Sports