Rohr Explains How Eagles Will Play ‘Physical Team’ Sierra Leone

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr says his players must work work hard to beat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture.

Completesports.com’s Adeboye Amosu who is currently covering the Super Eagles’ activities in Benin City, presents Rohr’s responses to questions about his teams preparations for match.

Rohr on the Super Eagles’ 100% Record in AFCON 2021 qualifiers so far

“I think kudos must go to the players because they all played a big role in making it possible. We all work in the same direction. The players, the technical crew and all the staff.

We are always ready to give our best. The game tomorrow is not going to be easy. Unfortunately for us, some of the players arrived yesterday night. Our tradition is to always qualify with a game to spare and we want to continue in that tradition.”

Rohr’s Thoughts on Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium pitch

“I think the pitch is similar to the one in Asaba. The grass is…