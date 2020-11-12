Super Eagles To Train Behind Closed Doors

The Super Eagles final training session on Thursday (today) before Friday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone will be done in complete privacy without the presence of media and fans, reports Completesports.com.

That will help the team concentrate and strategise ahead of Friday’s crucial encounter against the Leone Stars.

The training session will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.



Read Also :Super Eagles To Know Covid-19 Test Results Thursday

The Super Eagles had their first training on Tuesday evening with another session on Thursday night.

All the 23 invited players are now at the team’s Etherno Hotel camp.

Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who arrived camp late on Wednesday night will train with the team for the first time today.

By Adeboye Amosu, in Benin City

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…