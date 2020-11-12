We Can Beat Super Eagles Home And Away

Sierra Leone head coach John Keister is confident his side can upset Nigeria in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header, reports Completesports.com.

The Leone Stars will be up against the Super Eagles in a matchday three encounter on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The reverse fixture will take place four days later at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.

“I want the nation to be positive about the outcome from the first leg,” Keister told CAFonline.

“The team’s rebuilding process starts now, and I’ve put together some of the best players to upset the Nigerians,” he added.

Among the weapons he intend to deplore is America’s USL Championship joint top scorer Augustus Williams who will be making his international debut, if fielded on Friday.

Another player the coach is hoping will…