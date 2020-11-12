We Must Stop Iwobi, Osimhen

Sierra Leone head coach John Keister has outlined plans to stop Super Eagles duo, Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi, reports Completesports.com.

The Leone Stars will be up against the Super Eagles in a matchday three encounter of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday.

Osimhen has scored three goals and recorded an asssist in two outings in the qualifiers, while Iwobi has pulled the strings in midfield for the Super Eagles.

The duo are expected to be in starting line-up against Sierra Leone on Friday.



Keister, who is confident his side can beat the Super Eagles in front of their fans insists they must stop the two players to claim a win against their hosts.

“Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen are the two Nigerian players the coach (Keister) believe will be a big threat to us,”a reliable source close…