2021 AFCON Qualifier: Benin-Miracle As Sierra Leone Come From 4-0 Down To Draw Super Eagles 

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone came from 4-0 down to surprisingly hold the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 4-4 in Friday’s Group L 2021 AFCON qualifier in Benin City, Completesports.com reports.

The Eagles look to be cruising in the first half thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen before the visitors started the fightback.

Following the draw the Eagles still top the group on seven points while Sierra Leone have two points.

Both teams will meet again on Tuesday in Freetown for the reverse fixture.

The Eagles got off to a very good start in the 5th minute as Iwobi pounced on a loose ball to score from the edge of the box.

In the 21st minute Sierra Leone almost drew level through Kamara who had all the time in the world but volleyed over from inside the box following a cross from Buya Turay.

A minute after Kamara’s miss the Eagles doubled their lead on 22 minutes thanks…