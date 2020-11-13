Amokachi Backs Osimhen To Surpass Yekini’s Super Eagles Achievement

Legendary Nigerian forward Daniel Amokachi says Napoli star Victor Osimhen has what it takes to surpass the achievement of late Rashidi Yekini.

Osimhen has been likened to Yekini due to his style of play and ability in front of goal.

When asked, during Thursday’s virtual press conference, if he can go on to do better than what the 1993 African Player of the Year achieved, Osimhen stated it is possible.

And Amokachi, a former teammate of Yekini has now backed the former Lille striker to go a step further.

“I think he will,” Amokachi replied during his Radio programme ‘Bull’s Pit’ on Brila FM on Friday.

“And I have said it over and over again injury-free Osimhen will, he will be one of the best ever goal scorer that ever come out of this country. What he possesses Yekini doesn’t, Osimhen is very skilful, Yekini is not skilful.

“If you combine the speed, skill and strength that he has, and he’s one…