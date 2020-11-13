Benin Fans Boo Super Eagles After Lacklustre Draw Against Leone Stars 

The Super Eagles were booed by fans outside the the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium following their disappointing display in the 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

Gernot Rohr’s led 4-1 at half-time but capitulated after the break conceding three times.

The fans, who were denied entry into the stadium as a result of the guidelines approved by the Confederation of African Football to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic stood outside the stadium in large numbers after the game.

They booed the team as the bus left for their hotel after the game.

The Super Eagles still top Group L with seven points from three games.

Gernot Rohr’s charges will take on the Leone Stars in the reverse fixture next week Tuesday .

By Adeboye Amosu, in Benin City

